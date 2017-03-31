In IIT Kharagpur’s VGSoM placements, highest package is Rs 20 lakh

The students of VGSoM were also offered coveted roles on the field of management. The students of VGSoM were also offered coveted roles on the field of management.

In this year’s placement season for the Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM) at IIT Kharagpur campus, the highest CTC offered is Rs 20 lakh. A total of 40 companies have visited the institute and the batch strength of 82 has received as many as 100 offers so far.

The batch of 2015-17 saw major participation by companies such as Amazon, British Telecommunication, Google, Deloitte, Spencer’s, Edelweiss, Crisil, Vedanta, PwC, Titan, JP Morgan and Chase, Crisil, HPCL, Wipro, IBM, Accenture Digital and HSBC.

“Till now 40 companies have visited the VGSoM complex and with more companies lined up, these numbers are only expected to increase,” Prof Prabina Rajib, Dean (Acting), VGSoM said.

The average of top 25 per cent of the offers was Rs 16.60 lakh in salary. The top 50 per cent, however, were an average of Rs 15.31 lakh. Most of the students secured roles in Operations and Consulting, closely followed by Analytics, Sales Marketing, banking, finance and insurance.

The students of VGSoM were also offered coveted roles on the field of management. This includes the roles in Leadership program in Operations, B2B Sales, Project Management, Supply Chain Management, Sales and Marketing. In addition to these, students were offered roles of Strategic Analysts, Digital Operations Consultants, Financial Analysts, Associate Traders, Pre-Sales Consultants, Wealth Managers, Program Managers and Category Managers.

