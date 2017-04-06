IIT Kharagpur to induct first MBBS students batch from 2020-21

A society to run the hospital and college is also being set up. A society to run the hospital and college is also being set up.

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has announced that it will induct the first batch of MBBS students to the new Dr B C Roy Institute of Medical Science and Research in 2020-21 and is working to make the hospital operational from 2018.

“The first phase of construction of Dr B C Roy Institute of Medical Science & Research will get over by June this year,” said IIT-KGP Deputy Director Prof Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya adding that the hospital will be opened three years before the education institution as per regulation.

The first phase of construction for the the hospital and ancillary building are already under way on an 18 acre land in Balarampur, near the IIT-KGP campus. The second phase will follow with the construction of residential towers for doctors, students and support staff.

The HRD Ministry has sanctioned Rs 150 crore to the institution, permitting it to start the hospital with 400 beds. The hospital will later expand to have 750 beds and would cost Rs 230 crore, the funding for which will be raised through donations.

“We will be collating details of the patients by videographing and with their permission can disseminate it to a doctor abroad. So if a patient wants to seek the opinion of a doctor in the US, he/she can easily do it,” said Bhattacharyya.

IIT-KGP is working to procure equipment for the hospital including those required for cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, diagnostics, pathology and the Out-Patients Department. A society to run the hospital and college is also being set up.

“As per rule, IITs cannot offer medical courses. So this project will work as a special purpose vehicle. We will not run it directly but create a registered society. IIT-KGP will sign an MoU with the society so that functioning of the hospital can be in sync with IIT system,” said Bhattacharyya.

