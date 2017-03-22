IIT Kharagpur first academic institute to get NSM supercomputing facility

The institute will be the first academic institution to get a supercomputing facility under National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). The institute will be the first academic institution to get a supercomputing facility under National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will soon add supercomputing to its list of facilities. The institute will be the first academic institution to get a supercomputing facility under National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

“The Peta-Flop new system with both CPU and CPU-GPU based servers along with the already existing HPC equipment will provide about 1.5 Peta-Flop capacity support to several areas where the researchers of IIT-KGP are actively involved,” IIT-KGP Director Prof P P Chakrabarti said.

According to an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson, the facility will provide computational support for research and teaching. This includes state-of-the-art High Performance Computing (HPC)— to manage which the institute is also setting up a Centre for Computational and Data Sciences (CCDS).

Read | IIT Guwahati gets state-of-the-art supercomputer

“Faculty members and their research groups at IIT-KGP are already engaged in research in several areas of national importance requiring large computational (both hardware and software) support,” said Chakrabarti. He added that the facility will cover “cutting-edge” research in different areas like drug design and bio-informatics, geo-scientific exploration, bio molecular simulations, climate change and digital earth, infrastructure design and sustainable cities.

Chakrabarti added that the CCDS will further focus on education and capacity building. He said that IIT Kharagpur is a nodal centre for NSM’s HPC-related educational activity. According to him, the NSM aims to solve complex problems of national importance with the help of science and technology.

IIT Guwahati had recently added a state-of-the-art supercomputer “Param-Ishan”. The supercomputer was unveiled in September 2016 by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar. The government is aiming to push research and innovation in Indian institutions.

For more stories on IIT supercomputers, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd