IIT Kharagpur to boost foreign student traffic to Indian law schools

The law school of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has kick-started a drive to attract foreign students to study law in India. The Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law (RGSOIPL) is working to bring foreign student traffic to promote internationalisation of IITs.

RGSOIPL is the only IIT law school to initiate exchange programmes with the George Washington University Law School in Washington DC.

“The GW Law community has the privilege of working with one of the world’s top universities in helping establish a top-flight law school,” Associate Dean of RGSOIPL, Karamanian, said.

The Dean of RGSOIPL, Khushal Vibhute, has said that they are promoting India-bound student traffic. This goes against the old practice of Indian legal scholars going abroad to become practitioners and professionals.

“With the government’s mandate of bringing in foreign students and promoting internationalisation of IITs, we had organised a spring semester programme with GW Law School, which paved way for exposure of Indian students,” he said.

IIT Kharagpur’s law school has also expanded to areas such as Corporate, Taxation, Criminal, International, Constitutional and Competition Law.

