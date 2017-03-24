IIT Kharagpur funds startup with Rs 50 lakh for clean water ATMs

The machine will reduce the use of about 1,500 to 3,500 kilograms of non-biodegradable water bottles. The machine will reduce the use of about 1,500 to 3,500 kilograms of non-biodegradable water bottles.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has contributed Rs 50 lakh as a seed fund to a start-up that works to provide clean and cheap drinking water. The mobile water ATM called ‘Waah’ was developed by Dicentrik Technologies and can give up to 250 mililetres of clean drinking water for Rs 2.

‘Waah’ follows the standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO), a spokesperson from IIT Kharagpur said in a statement. The statement added that the machine will use recyclable paper glasses instead of plastic and will reduce the use of about 1,500 to 3,500 kilograms of non-biodegradable water bottles.

The start up has also signed a deal with Indian Oil to install RO systems at petrol pumps. This will help to provide clean drinking water for people living in a five kilometre of the system.

Professor Sameer Khandekar of Research and Development at IIT Kharagpur said that by providing the seed fund, the institute was trying to boost entrepreneurship. The Lucknow-based startup has to return the money after a stipulated time period.

