IITGN fetes Padma awardee Danino

French-born Indian citizen Michel Danino, a guest faculty, who was conferred the Padma Shri on Thursday for his contribution towards ‘Literature & Education’ was felicitated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGN) on Friday. Danino who teaches a course on the Indian Culture and Civilization, played a key role in establishing a Centre for Archaeological Sciences at IITGN.

In his acceptance speech, Danino said that pursuit of understanding the purpose and meaning of life brought him from France to India back in 1977 at the age of 21, leaving behind his career and family.

He said, “The Indian culture is very deep-rooted. The ancient India has been constantly questioning the meaning of human existence and purpose of life. This resulted in a strong society, its values and it helped India survive in spite of all odds.”