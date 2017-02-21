UCEED 2017: Results to be declared soon, check dates here

UCEED 2017: Those who have cleared the UCEED 2017 paper will be eligible for admission into these institutions for the academic session of 2017-18. UCEED 2017: Those who have cleared the UCEED 2017 paper will be eligible for admission into these institutions for the academic session of 2017-18.

The results for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2017 will be declared on February 24, 2017 according to the official IIT Bombay website. The results which were supposed to be released on February 20, 2017 have will now be released four days later.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) conducts UCEED for the admission of candidates into the Bachelor of Design (B Des) programme at IIT-B, IIT Guwahati and the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur (IIITDMJ). Those who have cleared the UCEED 2017 paper will be eligible for admission into these institutions for the academic session of 2017-18.

The UCEED Admissions Committee 2017 guides IIT-B in conducting the examination which was held on January 22, 2017. The answer keys for the exam will be available on the official website from January 28, 2017.

Important dates:

Results to be declared: February 24, 2017

Score card available for download from: February 27, 2017

Application for B Des programmes: June 10, 2017 till June 25, 2017

Seat allotment: July, 2017

Steps to download the results:

– Go to IIT Bombay’s official UCEED website (iitb.ac.in/uceed)

– Click on the link to download the results.

– Enter you details in the fields provided.

– Click on “submit”

– Download a copy of your results/score card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

UCEED has also informed on its official website some seats will be allotted for B Des in the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar in Assam and those who have qualified for the same must apply directly to the insstitute.

