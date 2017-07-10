College teachers, staff salaries to shoot up by 22-28 per cent

Teachers may also be evaluated on the basis of a grading system instead of the current point system. Teachers may also be evaluated on the basis of a grading system instead of the current point system.

The University Grants Commission (UGC)’s recommendations will come into focus this month with the Cabinet considering a pay hike of 22 per cent to 28 per cent for about 8 lakh teachers and staff working at central or state colleges, universities and other educational institutions like IITs and NITs.

The entry pay of assistant professors will rise by Rs 10,396 with a grade pay of Rs 6,000 and that of associate professors will rise by Rs 23,662, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The Union Human Resource Development Ministry officials said that the decision will “most likely sail through”.

The pay structure for centrally-funded institutions will be separate and another pay panel has suggested an increase in salary structure. Teachers may also be evaluated on the basis of a grading system instead of the current point system.

Changes in salary as follows:

1. Assistant professor (1)

Central Pay Commission (CPC)- Rs 47,304

Seventh CPC entry pay- Rs 57,700

Increase- 22 per cent

Grade pay- Rs 6,000

1. Assistant professor (2)

CPC- Rs 56,480

Seventh CPC entry pay- Rs 68,900

Increase- 22 per cent

Grade pay- Rs 7,000

3. Associate professor

CPC- Rs 1,07,748

Seventh CPC entry pay- Rs 1,31,400

Increase- 22 per cent

Grade pay- Rs 9,000

4. Professor

CPC- Rs 1,16,070

Seventh CPC entry pay- Rs 1,44,200

Increase- 24 per cent

Grade pay- Rs 10,000

3. Vice Chancellor

CPC- Rs 1,75,200

Seventh CPC entry pay- Rs 2,25,000

Increase- 28 per cent

The last pay hike for teachers was implemented 11 years ago and this year, numerous teachers associations have threatened to go on strike due to the delay in the implementation of the seventh pay commission.

