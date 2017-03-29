IIT Roorkee rolls back restrictions at hostels for girls

IIT Roorkee campus IIT Roorkee campus

Due to repeated demands from the students, IIT Roorkee has rolled back the restrictions at its hostels for girls bringing the rules at par with those for the boys hostels. The decision comes at a time when girl students from various universities across the country are alleging discrimination in the hostel curfew timings and other regulations as against those for the boys.

“The students have been demanding this for long and we have decided to do away with the restrictions. Like boys, girls can also step out of their hostels and roam around the campus round the clock,” IIT Roorkee Director A K Chaturvedi told PTI.

“The entry of boys and girls in the common rooms of the hostels and vice-versa has also been allowed earlier this month. However, we have deputed two patrolling vans using which security personnel roam around the campus during night hours to ensure there is no untoward incident.

“Girls can also call these vans like they can call any PCR in case of emergency,” he added. Chaturvedi, who took charge of the top post in December last year, has also given a go ahead for opening of the library during night hours when the examinations are round the corner. “The library will now be open 24 X 7 a week before the examination and during the entire duration of exams,” he added.

Girls in Delhi have been protesting against different rules and curfew timings for them than boys hostels. Union Child and Women Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had recently advocated curfews at hostels for school and college students — both boys and girls — to protect them from their “own hormonal outbursts”.

The statement had drawn a critical response from students who had also staged protests outside the Ministry.

