IIT, MIT brains come together to convert Shantiniketan into a model heritage city

AROUND 40 students and faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in US, on Friday came together at a brainstorming session at the American Center in Kolkata on how to convert Bolpur-Shantiniketan into a model sustainable heritage city. The students are participating in a year-long India Practicum Program (2016-2017). The conference, presided over by US Consul General Craig Hall, saw 15 students from MIT from participating. Those from IIT-Kgp were mainly research scholars and students pursuing masters in architecture andcity planning.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

MIT Professor Bish Sanyal said the project was a joint effort between IIT and MIT “to think about how to protect historical heritage in a middle-sized town, facing pressure of economic and spatial growth”.

“The central issue is the preservation of a cultural legacy and historical heritage in a place like Shantiniketan and Bolpur, given the rapid growth that is taking place. People at Visva-Bharati University feel that their cultural heritage is under threat. IIT has already developed a land use plan for the area. At MIT, over the next four months, we will carry out a deeper analysis of the issue,” he added.

The students have come up with reports on the basis of the data they had collected from photo documentation, meeting municipal officials, artists, painters and NGOs in Shantiniketan, reconnaissance survey and cultural interaction. The department of Architecture and Regional Planning at IIT-Kgp has joined hands with MIT’s School of Architecture and Planning to study urbanisation in a developing world.