IIT Madras’s rank drops drastically, BHU enters top 200: TIMES ranking 2018

While many Indian institutions registered a decline, the overall rank has been improved to 42 from last year’s 33 in the latest list of 350 Asian varsities released by Times Higher Education (THE) on Tuesday. Phil Baty, editorial director of global rankings at the Times Higher Education said, “It is a fantastic achievement that India now has 42 universities in the Asia rankings and that the country has improved on 12 of the 13 metrics underlying the rankings”.

The country’s best performers, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, dropped two places to 29th and 44th due to a fall in scores. A sharp decline was witnessed in IIT Madras’s performance in the top 200. Its rank has gone down from 41 to 103 position in the ‘Asia University Rankings 2018’.

This year, two new entries have made the country proud — the Indian School of Mines at the 141st position and the Banaras Hindu University at 194th.

Factors which affect the rankings are: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

institutions faced declines, India’s overall rise proves that it can make advances year on year,” Baty said. He added that although many Indian institutions registered a decline, India was still among the region’s leading higher education country.

India’s good performance is attributed to points earned in areas such as research productivity, even though it tends to lag behind on research environment. Its only area of decline was teaching reputation, the rankings analysis found.

“The South Asian region has increased its representation in the 2018 ‘THE’ Asia University Rankings, but is struggling to maintain its standing in the face of competition from the East and South-East Asia,” Baty said.

