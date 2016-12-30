IIT Madras websites restored

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras’s websites, that were hacked on Thursday, have been restored. While the main website was not hacked, six department websites, five centres of excellence sites and five other sites were hacked.

The main website and the auxilliary websites are maintained by different entities in the Institute such as centres, labs and student bodies. In a press release, IIT Madras has said the authorities discovered the hacking today early morning and the auxilliary websites were taken down and subsequently restored.

Though till now, the identity of those who hacked the website is unknown but the Institute is examining the vulnerabilities that led to the hacking of the sites.

The website contains announcements on the institute’s conferences and other related information.

The institute has decided to delink cultural and technical fests’ websites. “We will have independent websites for cultural and technical fests, and the website for announcements about conferences will not have any information about the institute in the future,” Ramamurthy said.

READ: IIT Madras websites hacked

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd