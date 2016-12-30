IIT Madras websites hacked

IIT Madras IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology – Madras’s websites, including its library website, were hacked Thursday by unknown persons. The website contains announcements on the institute’s conferences and other related information.

While the main website – iitm.ac.in — was not hacked, six department websites, five centres of excellence sites and five other sites were hacked.

As per a TOI report, the website had weak security. “Some content of the university has been compromised after the websites were hacked,” said IIT-Madras director of Bhaskar Ramamurthy. He added the website containing information about the conferences that will be held at IIT-Madras has been hacked. It happened because the institute had given access to a lot of people to put up content on the website through a password and they assumed the password must have been leaked.

Ramamurthy also said that if IIT Madras attempts to make the site more secure, then there will be complaints of delay about updating content on the website.

The institute has decided to delink cultural and technical fests’ websites. “We will have independent websites for cultural and technical fests, and the website for announcements about conferences will not have any information about the institute in the future,” Ramamurthy said.

For now, the server managing these websites is down.

