JEE Advanced 2017 declared at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2017 result will be announced on the official website jeeadv.ac.in JEE Advanced 2017 result will be announced on the official website jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2017 result: IIT Madras has announced the results of JEE advanced 2017 at 10 am today. The Optical Response Sheet (ORS) and answer keys were released last week. A total of 2.21 lakh students have cleared the JEE Main to be eligible to contest for IITs and NITs in the country.

This year, students will be granted 11 marks as bonus to all students for three “ambiguous” questions asked in the exam. There were two questions from the mathematics section and one from physics. In two other questions–from physics and chemistry–marks will be given for any of the two answers given by the IITs.

JEE Advanced 2017 result, steps to download:

– Go to the official website for JEE advanced 2017 (jeeadv.ac.in).

On the homepage, click on JEE advanced result link

Enter your registration number and other details like the security code

A new page will open showing results

Check your result and if needed, take a print out

Paper 1 of JEE advanced was held from 9 am to 12 pm while the second paper for JEE Advanced 2017 was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The advanced paper was found to be of moderate difficulty. This year, the papers contained 183 questions each with 61 marks for each subject and a total weightage of 366 marks. There was a mixture of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), integer type questions and passage type questions.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd