JEE Advanced 2017: Admit cards to release today at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2017 admit card: IIT Madras to conduct the exam on May 21 JEE Advanced 2017 admit card: IIT Madras to conduct the exam on May 21

JEE Advanced 2017: The admit cards of the JEE Advanced 2017 will be released today by the IIT Madras, the conducting body. The students can download the admit cards from the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced is schedule to held on May 21. Paper I will be held at 9 am to 12 pm while Paper II will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm.

The Joint Admission Board (JAB) meeting has decided that the cut-off for the aggregate marks in Class 12 for SC and ST candidates will be reduced from 70 per cent to 65 per cent. JEE Main 2017 results were released on April 27. This year, about 2.2 lakh candidates cleared the Joint Entrance Exam main.

Steps to download JEE Advanced 2017 admit card

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit card’ link

Enter application number and password

Click on submit button

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download/Take a print out and carry to the examination

Read | JEE main: Son of a school teacher, a Dalit creates history, scores 360/360

Important dates JEE Advanced 2017 admit card:

JEE Advanced exam: May 21

Online display of ORS and scanned responses: May 31

Request from candidates for review of scanned responses: June 3

Online display of answer keys: June 4

Last date to raise objections on answer keys: June 6

Result declaration: June 11 at 10 am

For more IIT JEE 2017 updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd