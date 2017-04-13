IIT Madras: Fire breaks out at campus, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out in the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research of the Indian Institute of Technology- Madras campus on Wednesday night. It is reported that the fire broke out at 10:50 pm. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. As per the latest report, the fire has been brought under control and no one was injured during the incident.

“There has been an incident of fire in a part of the top floor of the IC&SR building of IIT Madras. The fire tenders were brought in immediately and the fire has been brought under control,” an IIT Madras media statement said.

“No one has been injured; no one was inside the building. We thank the fire department and the fire fighters for their immediate support. The reason for the fire will be investigated,” it added.

However, the reason for the fire has not been ascertained yet. As per reports, the power supply in the whole campus was also shut down following the massive blaze.

