IIT Madras’ Pawan Goenka to continue as Board Chairman for three more years

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd’s Managing Director Pawan Goenka will continue as the Chairman to the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. His nomination has been approved by President Pranab Mukherjee on his visit to IIT Madras.

Goenka will now serve in the post for another three years, according to a press release. The release on Tueday said that President Pranab Mukherjee has allowed the continuation of Goenka’s term which will end in June 2017. Goenka will begin his new term on June 9.

Pawan Goenka is an alumni of IIT Kanpur and has studied in Harvard Business School. He has a PhD from Cornwell University and was part of the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard.

