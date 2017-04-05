IIT-Khargapur professor gets prestigious DRDO award

Before he joined IIT-Kgp, Dr Mandal was a distinguished scientist and Director General (Life Sciences) at the DRDO, making an exemplary contribution to military psychology for the Indian Armed Forces since joining in 2004. Before he joined IIT-Kgp, Dr Mandal was a distinguished scientist and Director General (Life Sciences) at the DRDO, making an exemplary contribution to military psychology for the Indian Armed Forces since joining in 2004.

A visiting professor at IIT-Kharagpur, who had previously served as a scientist at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has been conferred the prestigious ‘Technology Leadership Award’ by the agency. Dr Manas K Mandal, who recently joined IIT Kharagpur as a ‘Distinguished Visiting Faculty’, received the award on March 24 from Defence Minister Arun Jaitley in the presence of Minister of State for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre and DRDO chairman and IIT Kharagpur alumnus Dr S Christopher.

Before he joined IIT-Kgp, Dr Mandal was a distinguished scientist and Director General (Life Sciences) at the DRDO, making an exemplary contribution to military psychology for the Indian Armed Forces since joining in 2004. He is now associated with the Rekhi Centre for Science of Happiness as an advisor and distinguished visiting professor at IIT-Kgp’s department of humanities and social sciences. “Motivation training is a scientific process, it shall be imparted by experts in the field. The training is given imperceptibly with reason first, emotion later and not through pep talk, and with learning to tolerate frustration and having the ability to bounce back. Motivation training without learning how to bounce back has a temporary relevance,” he said.

Dr Mandal had received the ‘Agni Award for Excellence’ in 2005, ‘Scientist of the Year’ in 2006 and ‘Defence Technology Spin-off’ award in 2007.

