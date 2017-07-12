IIT Kharagpur/IIM Calcutta/ISI Kolkata’s PGDBA records highest package of Rs 21.78 lakh

The average annual compensation package offered is Rs 17.14 lakh by the domestic recruiters. (Representational image) The average annual compensation package offered is Rs 17.14 lakh by the domestic recruiters. (Representational image)

In the recently concluded final placement for the first batch (2015-2017) of Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA), the highest domestic package is recorded at Rs.20.14 lakh while the international offer is at Rs 21.78 lakh. The graduating batch comprises of 51 students that received a total of 52 offers of which 49 are domestic and three are international offers. The average annual compensation package offered is Rs 17.14 lakh by the domestic recruiters.

The PGDBA first batch was started in 2015. The course is jointly designed by three premier institutions of Bengal – IIM Calcutta, IIT Kharagpur and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI). About 38 companies including Fortune 500 companies like American Express, Walmart Labs, PwC, MasterCard, JPMC participated in the placement process.

In the consulting domain, recruiters include PwC US Advisory, Deloitte, Alvarez & Marsal and EXL Services hired for consultant positions in analytics. In the finance and financial Services domain, American Express and MasterCard hired for their Payments Analytics division while Dunia Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services and Societe Generale for financial analytics roles.

International offers comprised of the positions offered by Mitsubishi Fuso in Tokyo and Dunia Finance in Dubai.

Each of these organisations offered tailor made roles. Some of the roles on offer during the hiring were senior data scientist and associate data scientist, analytics manager, statistical analyst, big data analyst, lead business analyst, solution analyst, experienced associate, assistant project manager.

