IIT Kharagpur, Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study climate effects on Darjeeling tea

One of the most prominent names that pops up, when we talk about tea in India, is Darjeeling. Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have teamed up with Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) to find out if the unique taste of Darjeeling tea is affected by the climate conditions in the region.

The Department of Geography and Regional Planning of IUP has so far sent seven students and two faculty members to Kolkata. IIT and IUP student will conduct a field study in Makaibari Tea Estate and Darjeeling Tea Research and Development Centre at Kurseong this month.

"Through this study we are taking a look at what are the special factors responsible to give Darjeeling tea its uniqueness. From environmental perspectives, we would analyse what changes or climate change impacts have been affecting the tea industries," IIT-KGP's principal programme coordinator Haimanti Banerji said on Monday.

“Tea is something that the entire world can relate to, even Starbucks has introduced Chai Latte in their menu. And when we talk about tea it is the world famous Darjeeling tea which comes to the mind,” said Sudeshna Ghosh, the Principal Coordinator of the IUP programme.

“Tea is something that the entire world can relate to, even Starbucks has introduced Chai Latte in their menu. And when we talk about tea it is the world famous Darjeeling tea which comes to the mind,” Ghosh said, adding that the research will investigate the socio-economic and geographic issues impacting the tea plantations along with climate pattern. Students will collect weather data of the past 50 years and in three weeks produce a report with possible policy interventions.

