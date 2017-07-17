IIT Kharagpur to promote NPTEL courses in eastern states

IIG-KGP would approach the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology while Vidyasagar College and Gokhale Memorial Girls’ College of Kolkata have already held talks with IITs regarding the programme. IIG-KGP would approach the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology while Vidyasagar College and Gokhale Memorial Girls’ College of Kolkata have already held talks with IITs regarding the programme.

Higher education institutions in Eastern India will soon be approached by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to spread awareness about the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) and the free courses that the programme offers which students can access online.

The IITs and IISc’s joint initiative NPTEL offers 160 courses in agriculture, management studies, mathematics and basic science, computer science, engineering and humanities.

“The biggest problem for NPTEL courses is that not only the students from Eastern India, but also the colleges and universities in the region are not aware of it. We are sure if people get to know about the facility and that it is encouraged by AICTE and UGC, there will be many takers,” said NPTEL IIT KGP coordinator Anupam Basu.

Only 7 per cent of the 5 lakh students enrolled with the programme are from Eastern India and IIT KGP has been conversing with education institutions in Odisha, West Bengal and the North Eastern states to boost enrollment to these courses.

IIG-KGP would approach the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology while Vidyasagar College and Gokhale Memorial Girls’ College of Kolkata have already held talks with IITs regarding the programme.

The institutes have also approached other technological institutes like Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Jadavpur University, Presidency University and other private engineering colleges in West Bengal.

