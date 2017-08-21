IIT Kharagpur to open ‘India’s first’ genomics lab

It will be the first lab of its kind in India, according to lab head Sudip K Ghosh. It will be the first lab of its kind in India, according to lab head Sudip K Ghosh.

With an aim to teach students the basic life science techniques and let them execute experiments, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has started a facility for a genomics laboratory. Now, students from all engineering branches of the institute can benefit from the lab which will be open 24×7.

Second year students will access the lab to learn techniques including molecular biology, microscopy-based observation, bioinformatics and protein structure and function. Meanwhile, third year students will be allowed to experiment on their own with biotechnology, bioscience, chemistry, medical science and tech and computer science and engineering department faculty members acting as mentors.

The lab will be equipped with all necessary equipment for study under various subjects including specialty sequencing, biochemistry and microscopy. It will be the first lab of its kind in India, according to lab head Sudip K Ghosh.

IIT-K is also planning to collaborate with Tata Medical Centre for interdisciplinary medical research as a part of its education, research and outreach programmes. This aims to promote collaboration and interaction among faculty, medical professionals and students.

An integrated MSc-PhD programme will focus on phase one of nuclear medicine, molecular medical biology and medical physics. Students will be required to spend a semester at each institute after which a degree will be awarded by IIT.

