IIT Kharagpur to host inter-IIT sports meet in 2019, allocates Rs 10 crores in preparation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced that a fund of Rs 10 crore has been allocated to upgrade and renovate the sports facilities of institute. This is in preparation for the inter-IIT sports meet which will be conducted in 2019.

According to a press statement by IIT Kharagpur, an annual sports budget of Rs 1.5 crore has been set aside. It will also set up two synthetic courts each for tennis, volleyball and basketball along with an athletic track and an indoor stadium.

“The enhanced focus on sports activities would strengthen the wellness initiatives as a whole. Sports tend to inculcate leadership qualities and decision-making powers into individuals,” said William Mohanty, President of Technology Students’ Gymkhana.

The institute is already home to an athletics stadium, a cricket and football ground and a number of outdoor courts and a swimming pool. TJ Hyman, coach to Leander Paes, has also been contacted by the varsity’s alumni for a training programme along with Warren Rhomfeld of the US Professional Tennis Association.

The 2017 Inter-IIT sports meet is being held in December in Chennai with a total of 23 IITs participating in 13 different categories during the event. Next year the meet will be hosted by IIT Delhi followed by IIT Kharagpur in 2019.

