IIT Kharagpur to develop tool for better online experience for queries in Bengali

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT KGP) students are working on tools to create a better online experience for Bengali users. The IIT scientists, with aid from Google, are developing resources to find answers to queries in Bengali by creating a treebank in the language.

This would help understand the grammatical structure and the definitions of texts in Bengali. IIT KGP’s Computer Science and Engineering department are developing the tool to help in word level and sentence level grammatical analysis.

“If you wish to know about flood-related reports in West Bengal that have appeared in various Bengali newspapers over the past 10 years, the computer can prepare a report for you with dates and locations of the events as well as the steps taken by the government,” department professor Sudeshna Sarkar said.

She added that the computer will even answer questions about what several authors have discussed since the time of Rabindranath Tagore about Kolkata.

“We are trying to create tools and resources for understanding Bengali by the computer. Such tools will enable a far better online experience for a Bengali language user and give him better access to the information available in Bengali texts,” Sarkar said, adding that this will enable a better understanding of the language.

“We had been involved in a project called Sandhan partnering with several institutions to develop a cross-language Indian search engine,” she said and added that the system would also allow access to documents in other languages. These include Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese and Odia.

