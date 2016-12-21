IIT Kharagpur students stage protest over fee hike, director held inside office

Students protesting against the fee hike. (Facebook photo) Students protesting against the fee hike. (Facebook photo)

IIT Kharagpur students are protesting over the 20 per cent fees hike in hostel fees since yesterday. As per the reports, the Director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti, Registrar Pradip Pyne, dean of students and a number of other senior officials were held inside their office throughout the night.

The decision to hike the fee was taken recently and will be effective from January next year.

However, the protests ended this morning after a meeting between the students and management in which an assurance was given that their demands will be looked into.

Last night, the head of departments were called to disperse the crowd but it went in vain, says a note published by the students on a social networking site.

The students are demanding a complete roll back of the order. “The registration fee has gone up suddenly from Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 37,000…This is illegal. We have asked for an open house meeting and if the director arranges the meeting then we will call off our protest. In the meeting, we will ask him to give a complete stay order on the registration link,” said one of the protesting students.

READ: Fee deposits in private engineering colleges under HRD Ministry’s scanner

The worst affected are the research scholars who get a Rs 25,000 monthly stipend from the elite institution, said the students.

“If the stipend is not increased how can we pay the increased hostel fees? Within that small amount we have to manage our food and other living expenses also,” said a PhD student.

In April, the students staged a protest when the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry announced it’s decision to hike the fee structure from Rs 90,000 to Rs two lakh.

— with inputs from agencies

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd