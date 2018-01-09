IIT Kharagpur placements: Business school students receive 112 offers so far from top-notch firms

IIT KGP placements: International offers from companies like Computaris have also been received by students. IIT KGP placements: International offers from companies like Computaris have also been received by students.

IIT KGP: Total 112 offers have been received by the final year students of IIT Kharagpur’s Vinod Gupta School of Management so far from companies such as Wipro, HSBC, IBM and Deloitte. Prof Prabina Rajib, dean, Vinod Gupta School of Management said that 23 pre-placement offers have been made and 41 companies have visited the campus so far for recruitments in the class of 2017-2018 with 111 students. Some other good firms from which offers were received included Accenture Digital, Amazon, Crisil, JP Morgan Chase, Maybank, Nomura, PwC and Titan, Rajiib said.

International offers from companies like Computaris have also been received by students. Azure Power, Capillary Technologies, Federal Bank, General Mills, HDFC Life, Novartis and ValueLabs were among those companies which visited for the time to recruit MBA students.

The highest international offer made this year was CTC Rs 27 LPA (lakhs per annum), with the top domestic one being CTC Rs 20 LPA, in the first phase of placement, she said. The average of the top 25 per cent offers stood at Rs

17.40 LPA, while that for the top 50 per cent was Rs 15.40 LPA. The bulk of the recruitment was in the consulting domain with 25 per cent, analytics at 16 per cent, followed closely by general management and operations.

