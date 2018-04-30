IIT-Kharagpur new courses to bridge gap between Bio Sciences, Engineering

IIT Kharagpur is in the process of launching a 400-bed super-specialty hospital expected to be operational by 2019. IIT Kharagpur is in the process of launching a 400-bed super-specialty hospital expected to be operational by 2019.

In the coming academic year, the School of Medical Science and Technology at IIT Kharagpur will launch academic programmes in the fields of biology, medicine and engineering, said a statement issued by the institute on Sunday. The programmes will facilitate multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approaches in biomedical research.

The new courses would include a two-year M.Tech course in Biomedical Engineering, primarily with a vision of giving a medically-oriented outlook to the students of other disciplines. Admission will be through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). “These programmes will bridge the gap between medicine, biological sciences and engineering with a roadmap to develop world-class scientists and clinicians,” said Prof Suman Chakraborty, Head, School of Medical Science and Technology.

The research areas included in these courses are Bio-MEMS & Sensors, Cancer Research, Regenerative Medicine, Biomedical Instrumentation & Rehabilitative Medicine, Microfluidics & Point of Care Diagnostics, Cardiovascular Research, Biomaterials, Immunology and Immunotherapeutics, Biostatistics, Clinical and Epidemiological research, Biomarkers and Clinical Research Lab, Herbal Medicine, Medical Imaging & Image Analysis.

IIT Kharagpur is in the process of launching a 400-bed super-specialty hospital expected to be operational by 2019. The Institute has collaborated with national and international bodies towards strengthening the medical research and data analytics which would be thrust areas of this hospital.

“Innovations in technology have led to spectacular advancements in medicine. To meet the challenges posed by medicine in the 21st century, the country needs a new breed of medical professionals who can fuse together medicinal science with technology and can bridge the disciplines” added Chakraborty.

