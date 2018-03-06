IIT Kharagpur launches ‘C minus 4’ model for rural school students to boost confidence

Under the ‘C minus 4’ model, students are trained and mentored so that they can teach their juniors. (Pic source: iitkgp.ac.in) Under the ‘C minus 4’ model, students are trained and mentored so that they can teach their juniors. (Pic source: iitkgp.ac.in)

IIT Kharagpur: In order to boost confidence and knowledge of students, especially belonging to rural schools, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has launched a study model. Titled ‘Innovative ‘C minus 4′ model’, the project is for high school students, an IITKGP statement said. Under the ‘C minus 4’ model, students are trained and mentored so that they can teach their juniors, the statement added.

‘C’ refers to class while minus 4 implies junior (minus) by four classes. The research project has been undertaken by Prof TK Bandyopadhyay, Prof Pulak Mishra, Prof R K Pradhan and Prof P K Bhowmick of IITKGP and Prof Pijush Ghosh of IIT Madras. “The ‘C minus 4’ education model was conceived to develop the personalities of school going children during their formative years,” Prof Mishra was quoted as having said in the statement.

Mishra explained that the project’s objective is to bridge the gap between qualified and employable graduates. The model strives to make the current generation of students confident and knowledgeable, with effective communication and working skills.

The statistical findings shared at the workshop showed that of the 66 mentored students of the nine schools, 91 per cent got better marks now, 74 per cent showed better attendance. Eighty-one per cent of the participating students felt that their overall personality had improved, the statement said.

