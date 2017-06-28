IIT Kharagpur to hold nine-day induction programme for freshers

IIT Kharagpur: The induction would also serve as a space of interactions and introductions to familiarize students with their class and hall mates. (source: iitkgp.ac.in) IIT Kharagpur: The induction would also serve as a space of interactions and introductions to familiarize students with their class and hall mates. (source: iitkgp.ac.in)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is organising a nine-day induction programme for freshers of the academic term of 2017-18 to introduce them to various departments, facilities and life on campus. Similar refurbishing programmes have been planned to be held round the year for senior students as well.

“Students usually come with preconceived notions about the discipline which they have enrolled in and its scope. This causes some initial misconceptions regarding career opportunities available in those disciplines,” said IIT KGP director P P Chakrabarti adding that the programme will include an interactive session where students can talk about their aspirations and career choices. Read | Why do students prefer IIT over other engineering colleges? Click here

“We would like to interact with them, understand their preferences and may be able to guide them towards opting for flexible courses like minors, micro-specializations or micro-credit in their preferred disciplines,” he said.

He noted that students are not aware of the “flexibility” to choose subjects at IIT-KGP and that they can pick any subject which they are talented or interested in without any compulsion for it to parallel their major discipline. The induction would also serve as a space of interactions and introductions to familiarize students with their class and hall mates. Read | CAT 2017 to be conducted by IIM Lucknow, click here

In the refurbishing programmes, second year students will be assimilated to departments and academics, third year students will be re-oriented for pathway choices and fourth years will undergo a de-induction programme in preparation for the world beyond family and education institutions.

