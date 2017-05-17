IIT Kharagpur team to visit Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Department of Architecture professor Haimanti Banerji said that the team from IIT and MIT had worked on a test field which aimed to create awareness among students about “current issues on urban and regional planning”. Department of Architecture professor Haimanti Banerji said that the team from IIT and MIT had worked on a test field which aimed to create awareness among students about “current issues on urban and regional planning”.

The Department of Architecture and Regional Planning of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is sending a team of students and faculty members to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) this summer as part of a joint practicum.

About 12 undergraduate and postgraduate students, with two faculty members and the 15-member team (plus two faculty members) of MIT will participate in a practicum, in which the theory portion of a programme is put into practice.

“This is a unique platform to combine the strength of IIT-KGP and MIT and give students exposure to a cross-cultural and cross-dimensional scenario for understanding the urban dynamism and challenges faced by planners from a regional perspective,” says Department of Architecture and Regional Planning head Subrata Chattopadhyay.

