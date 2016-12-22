IIT-Kgp fees hike: Director calls research scholars gherao undemocratic

The protests ended only after the students were assured that their demands will be looked into. The protests ended only after the students were assured that their demands will be looked into.

After he was gheraoed overnight at his office by a group of research scholars over the hike in hostel charges, IIT Kharagpur Director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti today said the protests were undemocratic.

Pointing out that the they were already considering an appeal from students’ representatives to provide institute support for mess overhead charges, he said, “unfortunately a group of research scholars were trying to disrupt this in the most undemocratic method that is also a violation of basic discipline and ethos”.

Chakrabarti said in a statement that the administration has been trying to make them see reason to the best of their abilities and the ongoing efforts to engage with them in a reasonable manner will continue.

However, democratic decision making processes cannot be subverted through disruptive coercion and under duress, he said.

Protesting over a hike in hostel charges, a group of research scholars had gheraoed the director, registrar and other officials overnight at their office on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The protests ended only after the students were assured that their demands will be looked into. Chakrabarti said the students have been told to pay the overhead charges and the amount received from institute support would be adjusted in due course when it can be calculated.

