IIT Kanpur’s HC Verma retires, students pour adoration on Twitter

To every student who has studied physics in high school or while pursuing higher education India, the name of HC Verma is well known and respected. The IIT Kanpur professor who has written a number of helpful volumes on the subject has announced on Twitter that he has retired.

“Finally locked my IITK lab and submitted the keys to office. End of 38 years of formal teaching and research,” Verma tweeted on Saturday.

Finally locked my IITK lab and submitted the keys to Office. End of 38 years of formal teaching and research. — H C Verma (@HCVermaIITK) July 1, 2017

The tweet brought on a lot of responses of adoration and best wishes for the professor who has authored books on Quantum Physics, taught doctorate students and contributed to science with research on Nuclear Physics. He is best known for his two volumes on “Concepts of Physics”. Here are some of the reactions by students and followers on Twitter:

End of an era. still remember 'concept of physics'. hallmark of clarity, simplicity and enormous power #HCVermahttp://t.co/mmsWJ1wrOj — Ashu (@Ashu_2017) July 1, 2017

Sirji wo bandar ki poonchh se latakta hua bandar wala question abtak yaad hai ;( — Ashwet Singh (@runningwaters00) July 1, 2017

It was an honour learning from your books and then being taught by you. Thanks for the many hours of interesting physics classes at IITK :) — निर्भीक चौहान (@nirbheek) July 1, 2017

No one can teach Newton's Law of motion better than you.

My experience at IAPT was amazing with you and Dr. R.N.Kapoor sir

U rule Physics. — RD axe (@irun_mann) July 1, 2017

Sir ur book concepts of Physics read by more people than Gita,Bible and Quran combined.

U r the legend,You will always be in the heart of us — Kunal Singh (@singh_kunal1998) July 3, 2017

12th score doesn't matter, what matters is how good you're in solving HC Verma problems. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 28, 2017

