IIT-JEE topper ranks 14th in NEET’s disabled category

Kiran Dapkar, the Beed resident who topped the IIT-JEE exams in the physically disabled category, has ranked 14th in the country in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the results of which were announced on Friday. He was among 18,000 students from Pune appeared for the exam this year. Of these, 75 students scored 500 marks and above while at least 400 have scored above 360 marks, which is above the 50 per cent mark.

Though medicine is not his first choice, Dapkar left no stone unturned to prepare for this test. “It is extremely difficult to prepare for IIT-JEE as well as NEET simultaneously. But despite facing several challenges, I strived and pushed my limits everyday,” said Dapkar. Aspirants who cracked the test came from diverse backgrounds. The son of a farmer from Solapur, Vijay Padule has been dreaming of becoming a doctor since he was a child. After clearing class 12, he prepared for two years for NEET during which he says his family and friends supported him the most. His first attempt did not bear any fruits but that did not deter him from trying again.

“I want to become a cardiologist and now, after my second attempt, I see my dream take new shape,” said Padule, who wishes to study at Seth G S College in Mumbai. Another medical aspirant Roshni Tanwar, daughter of a security officer at a private firm, recounts burning the midnight oil during the gap year after clearing class 12, in which she did nothing but study.

From a humble background, she says she took a gap year after completing her 12th. “My seniors guided me and that gave my preparation a better direction and that is why I have managed to crack the exam,” said Tanwar, who hopes to make it to a medical college in Maharashtra. Her word of advise for other aspirants is to make use of every day. “One must not waste a single day as every hour counts. One must not keep any work for tomorrow as this requires rigorous and relentless hard work.”

