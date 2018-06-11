IIT-JEE results: Two city students make it to top 40

Anuj Srivastava Anuj Srivastava

This year, fewer students have made the cut to the IITs, according to the IIT-JEE results declared on Sunday. Around 1,200 students from the city appeared for JEE Advanced held on May 20. This year, the cut-off for IIT-JEE Advanced is 126 marks, same as last year.

For the first time, there was also an online attempt for the exam, in addition to 40 per cent questions being reserved under the new question paper pattern based on the numerical value system.

Two Pune students — Anuj Srivastava (all India rank: 25) and Arjun Kashettiwar (rank: 33) — emerged as the toppers from the city.

“I would solve question papers of previous years and I must admit that this year, the paper was particularly difficult to attempt,” said Anuj, who aims to make it to IIT-Bombay and pursue computer science.

Asked about his preparations, he said: “ I would dedicate around three hours a day before the JEE Advanced exams and what helped me was clarity on concepts.”

Change in the format and a tougher paper made it difficult. Arjun said: “I would study for about eight to 10 hours a day ahead of the JEE advanced. I emphasised on daily revisions that helped me.”

Tutors also spoke about a slide in the number of students who made it to the IITs this year. “In comparison to the past few years, lesser number of students have made it to the IIT. For instance, last year, there might have been about 300 from Pune alone who made it but this year, the numbers have halved,” said Durgesh Mangeshkar, director, IIT Prashikshan.

According to him, the primary reason is that the IITs are releasing ranks only up to 18,000 unlike last year, when students’ ranks till 50,000 were published. This year, the rank list is up to 18,138.

Mangeshkar said: “This is the first time in 58 years that the IIT exam was administered online and 40 per cent of the marks was on numerical value questions. It means that greater accuracy was required in attempting numerical value questions in comparison to the question pattern seen during the 2017 exam.”

As a result, there has been a drop of around 12 per cent in marks required for a particular rank this year, compared to 2017. The results lead to admissions to the 23 IITs in the country, which together have 11,279 seats.

