IIT-JEE Results: Mumbai topper wants to pursue research in Artificial Intelligence

WITH AN all India rank of 20 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017, Rahul Bharadwaj (17) emerged as the Mumbai topper. The results of JEE Advanced 2017, through which the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) conduct their admissions, were declared Sunday.

Bharadwaj, who completed his Class XII from Ramanand Arya DAV College in Bhandup, scored 320 out of 366 in the JEE Advanced exam held on May 21. The son of a Navy sailor wants to pursue research in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“I have applied for a computer science engineering course at IIT, Bombay. I have always been interested in AI and the course will be a first step to pursuing my interest,” said Bharadwaj, who enrolled into coaching classes with FIITJEE four years ago. Among girls, Sravya Devulapalli of Navi Mumbai secured the 595th position — highest among girls in the city. She, too, was a student of FIITJEE.

The all India second rank was bagged by Pune boy Akshat Chugh while among girls, the top scorer from the state secured the 115th rank by scoring 302 marks. A total of 1,59,540 candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced conducted by IIT-Madras. A general category candidate has to score a minimum of 12 marks in each subjects and a minimum aggregate of 128. For SC/ST candidates, the eligibility marks are six and 64, respectively.

Students have performed better than last year, according to Mohit Sardana, Mumbai director of FIITJEE. “The rank-per-mark ratio has increased this year. Last year, we saw four to five candidates sharing the same rank. This year, the same has increased to about 10 students,” said Sardana, adding that across the country more girls had made it to the top 100 rank bracket.

Brajesh Maheshwari, Director, ALLEN Career Institute, said as many as seven students from its Mumbai centre secured ranks within the top 200.

