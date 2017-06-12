IIT-JEE Results: Auto driver’s son secures 800th rank

Nitin Diwakar Nitin Diwakar

Machines have always fascinated Nitin Diwakar, who decided to become a mechanical engineer when he was s student of Class X. By securing an all India rank of 800 in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, the 18-year-old son of an autorickshaw driver in Kandivli is now only a step away from realising his goal.

Nitin just finished his higher secondary certificate course from the TP Bhatia College in Kandivli East and is applying to the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, for a BTech in Mechanical Engineering. When Nitin did not have the means to take coaching classes, he applied for a free programme offered by Rao IIT Academy.

“My father found out about the free coaching programme and helped me apply,” said Nitin, who was selected for the course based on his marks and financial condition. The youngest of four siblings, Nitin now wants to take up a job. However, he hasn’t ruled out a career in research either.

With a score of 266, he is now confident of securing a seat at IIT Bombay. While Nitin’s older sister is pursuing a BCom, his older brother just cleared his Chartered Accountancy exam. Their father Anil is extremely proud of his children’s achievements. While he couldn’t thank Rao Academy enough for helping his younger son, Anil also thanked a regular customer who helped him financially.

“A customer I ferried regularly helped pay for my children’s education. I am proud that my children have proved they were worthy of the support,” said Anil.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App