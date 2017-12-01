JEE Main 2018: From selection process to exam pattern, key changes in paper over the years

JEE Main 2018: Selection process of IITs purely depend on the performance of JEE-Advanced. JEE Main 2018: Selection process of IITs purely depend on the performance of JEE-Advanced.

CBSE has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from today on jeemain.nic.in. The engineering entrance examination is conducted for admission to various engineering colleges like IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.

In 2013, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry introduced JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced in place of AIEEE and IIT-JEE which were two separate exams earlier. There was no link between the performance of student in these two exams.

Selection process

But from 2013, an IIT aspirant has to write JEE-Main and need to be in top 2,20,000 students (in 2013 it was 1,50,000 students) to qualify to appear for JEE-Advanced. Selection process of IITs purely depend on the performance of JEE-Advanced.

The selection process for NITs used to depend on JEE-Main score along with normalised class 12 score till 2016 but from 2017, the selection process of NITs purely depend on JEE-Main score only.

Though there is no direct weightage in class 12 marks in selection of either IITs or NITs, student has to score minimum of 75 per cent in board exam to join in one of these.

Before JEE-Main

The selection process of NITs based on AIEEE ( All India Engineering Entrance Examination). AIEEE was introduced in year 2002 and the last AIEEE was conducted in 2012. Duration of AIEEE was 3 hours with equal weightage to PCM, however like IIT-JEE, the exam authority used to change the pattern of the exam every year.

In 2008, they had given 105 questions (35 in each subject) for 3 hours with each correct answer carries marks and in case of incorrect answer, 1 mark was deducted.

In 2009 and 2010, there were 90 questions (30 in each subject) but with a different marking schemes. There were 6 questions in each subject where with every correct answer, a student will score 8 marks while for incorrect attempt, 2 marks will be deducted. Rest all questions have the regular marking scheme.

Exam pattern

From 2015, the HRD ministry introduced JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Autherity) to fill the seats in NITs and IITs. JEE-Main is conducted by CBSE and a student can choose between “online or offlinee mode”.

In last five years, the exam pattern remains same for the JEE-Main. The duration of the exam is for three hours and the questions are from mathematics, physics and chemistry based on class 11 and class 12 syllabus of CBSE.

A total of 30 questions from each subject will be given and each correct answer carries 4 marks and where as each incorrect answer carries -1 mark. Around 1.2 million students are writing this exam every year.

— With inputs from Venkata Ramana, IIT-JEE exam head, T.I.M.E

