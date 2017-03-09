IIT JEE Main 2017: Last month preparation strategy

IIT JEE Main 2017: Students shouldn’t waste time over questions that require time and are of minor importance IIT JEE Main 2017: Students shouldn’t waste time over questions that require time and are of minor importance

In today’s competitive scenario, it is fundamental for students to pull out all the stops in the tryst of distinguishing themselves from the rest. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is one such competitive exam, conducted for admission into engineering courses all over India. Unlike the prior conventional pattern, JEE is nowadays is divided at two levels — JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced).

While candidates often start preparations for JEE as soon as they step into their Class 12, the last month seems to be filled with frayed nerves and weakening confidences. In this fraught environment, a strategically planned cram-up ensures coverage of vital chapters that are necessary to ace the exams. The essential difference is to build the preparation strategy on the basis of subject, covering the most at a minimal timeframe.

Here are a few key points to keep in mind:

Scoring in Physics– A solid understanding of concepts is a must, as most questions come out of proper base building. Visualisation is an integral aid and hence, analytical skills should be at the prime of operations. While browsing through a topic, important formulae, results and shortcut tricks need to be noted down as such small notes will help in systematically segregating chapters, while keeping retention razor-sharp for the JEE Main.

It is required to practise a healthy number of familiar questions as long or complicated questions often require unnecessary time. Revisions should be of a fail-proof nature to maximise chances in scoring well. Optics, electricity and magnetism are those topics that fetch important marks and shouldn’t be overlooked.

Read | IIT JEE 2017: JoSAA tells school boards to give cut-off for top 20 by June 10

Scoring in Chemistry– It is imperative for candidates to go through NCERT books as they cover the entire syllabus and are often referred while setting the papers. Solving the exercises at the end of the chapters will provide much assistance in comprehending the chapters with thorough emphasis given on the core concepts. One should avoid referring to a multitude of books owing to time constraints and also the misleading properties of most market-found guidebooks. A thorough attention should be given to both organic and inorganic chemistry as they come with a treasure-chest of marks.Finally, practicing the most relevant numerical on a daily basis aids in developing speed.

Scoring in Mathematics– Mathematics is often assigned a lesser time frame than physics and chemistry as major portion of it is covered during a systematic preparation of board. Yet, constant vigilance is needed this to ace the maths curriculum. The trick is to constantly keep abreast with important topics, stressing especially on vectors, algebra and geometry. A continuous schedule of practicing ensures one to have a command on the subject. Reference to prior papers is a must in detecting the pattern of problems to come across.

Other valuable tips to help during the crucial month

— Students shouldn’t waste time over questions that require time and are of minor importance. There is no bravery in solving 50 questions as they do not guarantee better marks. Also, there is the ominous presence of negative marking with every answer gone wrong. Instead, solving 20 quality questions might prove to be a better alternative as this will lead to an elevation in confidence. Preceding years’ questions are always the best cues to start with. The onus lies in the quality, not quantity.

— Students need to understand the importance of coaching classes. With the ongoing tough competition amongst peers, enrolling for a coaching class can provide desired guidance and help master steps to crack the competitive exam. These classes act as an extension to self-revision, helping the diamond emerge from the rough. However, the last 15 days should be allotted to self revision as the chaotic environment may prove to be a detrimental to the frazzled nerves.

Read | IIT JEE Main 2017: Tips to crack the exam

— Proper dexterity over timely preparation and dealing with the study pressure is the differentiator between a good student and a student apt for engineering. A through grasp over the salient point helps in dividing the papers according to the strengths and weaknesses. Students need to devote apt time in brushing up with integral concepts before proceeding to extensions.

As they say, a solid foundation leads to development of an infallible structure. With these critical tips, one can be rest assured in faring with flying colours.

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd