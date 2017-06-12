IIT-JEE Advanced 2017 results: Pune’s Akshat Chugh ranks second in the country

Strike a balance between studies and hobbies, said Akshat. Strike a balance between studies and hobbies, said Akshat.

Pune CBSE Class XII topper, Akshat Chugh, bagged all-India second rank in the IIT-JEE (Advanced) 2017, with 446/450. A resident of NIBM Road, Akshat had scored 98 per cent in the recently-announced CBSE Class XII results.

Pointing out that he was expecting to be listed among the top 20 in the country, the 18-year-old said the all-India second rank was “yet to sink in”. “After the bonus marks were awarded, I had a rough calculation of the scores but had not expected this,” said Akshat, who is now looking forward to joining IIT-Bombay, to pursue a course in computer science.

With a score of 345/350 in IIT-Mains, Akshat had also ranked seventh in the country and had topped in the city. He is now preparing for the multiple rounds of counselling sessions, in line with the admission process for the course.

About his expectations from his new college, IIT-Bombay, Akshat said, “I am eagerly awaiting to join, as it is one of the finest colleges in the country.” He also hailed the contribution of his teachers and the key lessons he had picked from them, in helping him prepare and perform well at the national-level exam.

“It was pertinent to clear doubts from time-to-time, as it helps concrete preparations and my teachers were always accessible,” said Akshat. Pointing out that one must develop a hobby alongside studies, he added, “Instead of rigorously preparing for over 14-15 hours a day and losing focus, it is important to strike a right balance between studies and hobbies.”

