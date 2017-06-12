IIT-JEE Advanced 2017 results: Kiran Dapkar shines in the differently-abled category

Beed-based Kiran Dapkar is among 1,000 odd students from city to qualify for the JEE Advanced test this year. Beed-based Kiran Dapkar is among 1,000 odd students from city to qualify for the JEE Advanced test this year.

About 300 students from the city cracked the IIT-JEE 2017, and have successfully qualified to join 19 IITs. A majority of those selected, hope to pursue a course in computer science. Among these is Beed-based Kiran Dapkar, who ranked first in the country in physically-disabled category of IIT-JEE (Advanced) 2017.

Kiran was among the 1,000 odd students, who had cleared the IIT-Mains to qualify for the Advanced test this year. Having one leg longer than the other, sitting for long hours to prepare for the exams had been the toughest task for the 18-year-old. “It is difficult for me to stay put at one place for several hours, but my teachers supported me throughout,” said Kiran, adding that he had devoted most of his time to preparing for the IIT entrance.

After losing his father, Kiran said he found support in his mother, a police constable currently posted in Aurangabad, and his relatives, who supported him throughout and permitted him to live and study at Prime Academy in Pune.

Expressing his interest in quantum computer and artificial intelligence, 700th ranker Shubhamkar Ayare from Azam College of Education, hopes to pursue a course in computer science.

“I received best problem-solving assessments while preparing for my entrance, which played a big role in achieving this rank. I am interested in pursuing a course in quantum computer and artificial intelligence,” said Kiran, who was trained at FITJEE in the city.

According to Durgesh Mangeshkar of IITian’s Prashikshan Kendra (IPK), the JEE (Advanced) exam was one of the easiest in a decade. Over 104 IPK students have qualified for the Advance test this year. City tutors also pointed out that the cut-off percentage too, has gone up in the last three years.

“The cut-off marks for particular ranks have shot up. The number of candidates qualifying for IITs from Pune has also seen a steady rise. From two in 2001, as many as 300 have qualified this year,” a tutor added.

This year, the cut-off score for qualifying for JEE (Advanced) was 128 for students belonging to the open category, while the benchmark for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes categories was 115 — 64 marks each, respectively. Of the 15,000 IIT aspirants from the city, an estimated 1,000 had qualified for the JEE (Advanced) test.

