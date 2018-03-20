IIT JAM result 2018 declared by IIT Bombay, check at jam.iitb.ac.in

JAM result 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — jam.iitb.ac.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — jam.iitb.ac.in.

IIT JAM result 2018: The result of the Joint Admission Test for M Sc (JAM) has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — jam.iitb.ac.in. JAM is conducted to provide admissions to M Sc (four semesters), joint M Sc –Ph D, M Sc –Ph D dual degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and integrated Ph D degree programmes at IISc for consolidating science.

The exam was conducted on February 11 and the question papers and answer keys were also released few weeks back.

IIT JAM results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results displayed inside the pink boz

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The JAM paper is divided into three sections — Section A, B and C. The syllabus comprises of various topics such as BL (Biological Sciences), BT (Biotechnology), GC (Geology), MS (Mathematical Statistics), CY (Chemistry), PH (Physics) and MA (Mathematics).

