IIT JAM 2018: Notification released, exam on February 11, apply at jam.iitb.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the notification for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2018. Candidates who are interested in applying for various masters courses at IITs and Indian Institutes of Science (IISCs) should apply for the same from the official website.

The registration and application process for admission to MSc (two-year), joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree

and other post-bachelor’s degree programmes will begin from September 5, 2016 and will carry on till October 10 this year.

The institute has announced that JAM 2018 will be conducted on February 11 in two sessions. For admission to biotechnology (BT), chemistry (CY), geology (GG) and mathematical statistics (MS), candidates will be required to clear JAM through session 1 which will take place from 9 am to 12 pm. Those wishing for seats in biological sciences (BL), mathematics (MA) and physics (PH) will need to clear the afternoon session exam from 2 pm to 5 pm. The results for these exams will be released by March 20, according to IIT Bombay.

Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website for JAM (jam.iitb.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for the application forms which will be available from September 5.

Step 3: Register and enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the application form and save a copy for further reference.

