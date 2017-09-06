IIT JAM 2018: Application process begins, know exam dates, eligibility, syllabus

JAM 2018 application portal is opened JAM 2018 application portal is opened

Candidates who wish to appear for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2018 can start applying as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has opened the official portal – jam.iitb.ac.in. The entrance exam will be held for admission in various masters courses at IITs and the Indian Institutes of Science (IISc). The last date for online application submission is October 10.

IIT Bombay will conduct the exam on February 11, 2018 and will announce the results on March 20. The exam will be held in two schedules – for admission to biotechnology (BT), chemistry (CY), geology (GG) and mathematical statistics (MS), candidates will be required to clear JAM through session 1 which will take place from 9 am to 12 pm. Those wishing for seats in biological sciences (BL), mathematics (MA) and physics (PH) will need to clear the afternoon session exam from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Eligibility

Age: There is no age restriction and the candidate can be an Indian national or a foreigner.

Education: The aspirant should hold a bachelor’s degree in any stream from any recognised college or university. They must have scored a minimum 55 per cent marks for general and OBC-NCL candidates. For SC, ST and PwD categories, it is 50 per cent.

Those students who are in the final year of their qualifying exam can also apply.

Important dates for JAM 2018

Application form release: September 5, 2017

Last date to submit the online application & uploading documents – October 10, 2017

Last date for application fee payment: October 10, 2017

Admit card available: January 9, 2018

Mock test link: February 2018

Exam date: February 11, 2018

Result announcement: March 20, 2018

IIT JAM 2018 syllabus: It is divided into three sections — Section A, B and C. The syllabus will comprise of various topics such as BL (Biological Sciences), BT (Biotechnology), GC (Geology), MS (Mathematical Statistics), CY (Chemistry), PH (Physics) and MA (Mathematics).

