IIT Hyderabad to introduce All Course MTech programme for 2017-18

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) will start an All Course MTech programme from the forthcoming academic session. The current two-year course consists of two semesters of course work followed by 14 months of research. The All Course MTech programme can be completed in three to four semesters, a release said here today.

IIT Hyderabad Director Prof U B Desai said, "The Indian industries needs a highly skilled workforce equipped with latest developments and practises, and this we believe can be achieved through an exhaustive set of courses. The IIT Hyderabad will be offering an All Course MTech programme with specialisations in Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering from August 2017."

On successful completion of the programme, the student will receive an MTech degree. IIT Hyderabad is accepting online applications till July 20 in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical departments. The candidates will be selected through initial shortlisting followed by written test and/or interview, the release added.

