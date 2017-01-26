IIT Guwahati industry-academia research partnership launched

An industry-academia research partnership was launched under the aegis of IIT-Guwahati to provide state-of-the-art facilities in areas of cognitive computing, statistical machine learning and artificial intelligence.

According to the press release, the IIT-G-based R&D unit “Kovid Labs” of the Kovid Group of Hyderabad would promote collaboration with faculty members and research scholars leveraging the resources and expertise of the institute towards development of an advanced cognitive computing platform.

Kovid Labs was inaugurated recently by IIT-Guwahati director Prof Gautam in the presence of Prof S R M Prasanna, Dean R&D of the Institute and Global CEO of Kovid Group Nixon Patel.

Nixon Patel said, “We are looking at some world-class products to be developed at Kovid Labs of IIT Guwahati Research Park and also looking at the frontiers of technology to be extended”.

