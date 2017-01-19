IIT Gandhinagar to set up lab to help dye industry

Aerial view of IIT Gandhinagar Aerial view of IIT Gandhinagar

To help the dye-industries meet the pollution norms, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will set up a Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) on chemical processes at its campus.

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) has sanctioned Rs 4 crore for the project. In addition, IITGN will put in about two crores to support the dye and dyestuff clusters in the Gujarat.

The CRTDH will develop a chemical process technology lab along with a pilot plant facility which will demonstrate the process intensification, waste reduction and enhanced effluent treatment technologies developed at IITGN. The center will also help to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the dye sector for research, training and testing of the raw materials and products to give them an advantage in the competitive market.

Prof Chinmay Ghoroi, Principal Investigator, said, “The CRTDH will help chemical industries to improve their existing chemical processes and waste treatment. The initiative will be helpful to dye MSMEs in and around Gujarat who do not have proper lab and technical expertise.”

Several IITGN faculties from Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Biological and Materials Science and Engineering will be jointly working in the project. Dyes and dye intermediates is one of the core chemical industries in India and mostly located in Gujarat. It is also the second highest export segment in chemical industry and share about 7 per cent in the global market.

Nearly 80 per cent of the total dye production capacity of India is in Gujarat due to availability of raw materials and dominance of textile industry in the regions. Gujarat have about 1050 dyestuff units in Ahmedabad, Vatva, Naroda, Odahv, Vododara, Ankeleshwar, Surat, Valsad and Vapi. The sector is performing badly in waste generation and its treatment. In fact, the CPCB’s six year-old moratorium in Vatva, Noroda and Ankleshwar hugely affected the new investment in the sector.

The environmental issue was also preventing manufacturer to produce new products as per market demand.

