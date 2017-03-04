IIT Gandhinagar students help underpriveledged children seek RTE

IIT-GN students have been helping people by making them aware of the scheme and guiding them through the process. IIT-GN students have been helping people by making them aware of the scheme and guiding them through the process.

A voluntary team of students from the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IIT-GN) have been helping parents from economically and socially backward sections of society to get their children into schools by using the Right to Education. The team has been spreading awareness of the RTE and helping parents who do not know about the process by helping them fill out the online application.

“Many of the people who are eligible for RTE would not have access to computers. This is why we think the kind of support we are extending to them will be helpful,” Sandeep Pandey, a professor at IITGN said.

Section 12 (1) (C) of RTE Act mandates that 25 per cent of the seats in private unaided schools for class 1 to be reserved for under privileged children in the country, an official release by IIT-GN said. Children from socio-economically weak backgrounds have the right to those 25 per cent seats. To apply for the same, parents or guardians have to fill out the application forms either online or offline.

To apply for the same, parents or guardians have to fill out the application forms either online or offline. The initiative found that filling the form online is more convenient and IIT-GN students have been helping people by making them aware of the scheme and guiding them through the process.

“Anybody who is interested in applying for RTE can contact us and we will help them fill the online application,” says IITGN BTech student Jaldhir Trivedi. He adds that the parents should provide the necessary documents including the Address Proof, Birth Certificate, Photograph, Parent’s Caste Certificate and Income certificate and Aadhaar card.

The online application for RTE began on February 21 and will go on till March 15, 2017. The team is on the look-out for those who need help. They can be contacted by phone on— 9409179968 (Jaldhir Trivedi) and 8460202367 (Vasudev Gohil).

