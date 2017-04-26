IIT-Gandhinagar: Research student wins Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship

Krittika Ralhan Krittika Ralhan

A RESEARCH student of Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) Krittika Ralhan, who is designing a solution to Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), has been selected for the 2017-18 Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship. Ralhan, a PhD scholar in Biological Engineering will use the scholarship to conduct a part of her doctoral research work at the University of Rochester, NewYork and has received her Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowship 2017-18 in the neuroscience subcategory.

Speaking on her research on Alzheimer’s, she said, “AD is primarily caused by the aggregation of certain key brain proteins that is directly related to ageing. For my project, I plan to work towards development of cure for AD by designing inhibitors that will target the aggregation of these proteins.”

Ralhan will leave for Rochester in September 2018 to join Dr Rudi Fasans’s lab at University of Rochester, which has expertise in designing macrocyclic peptides.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 6:26 am