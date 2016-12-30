IIT Gandhinagar: 80 recruiters join campus placements this year

Recruiters from 80 companies, including eight government agencies and PSUs, have joined the IIT Gandhinagar placements this year. More firms are likely to join the recruitment process in the coming months. The eight government recruiters included Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd Indian Space & Research Organisation and Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited.

IITGn officials said they were in talks with DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) for participation in the placement process. They did not divulge the highest pay package received so far, but said international firms are slated to recruit from the Gandhinagar campus for the first time. Online shopping firm Flipkart, however, has not joined the recruitment process.Close to 40 per cent BTech students have been placed in the first phase of placements at IITGn. The placement season which began in October is likely to end by March-April 2017 for students who are graduating in 2017.

“Eight PSUs have shown interest, so far, and we are expecting few more to visit. We are in discussion with a few companies and they might take part in the recruitment. We are in discussion with DRDO. There were four start-ups taking part in the placements last year, and two start-up companies have taken part in the recruitment this year… Flipkart is not coming. This year 27 students have opted for “deferred placements” while 21 opted for it last year. These 27 students include those who are planning start-ups as well as those opting for higher studies and research,” said Gaurav Srivastava, faculty and Head-Career Deve-lopment Services(CDS) at IITGN in response to an e-mail query.