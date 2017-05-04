IIT-Delhi to rework its syllabus to ease pressure

While the curriculum for first-year courses would remain the same this academic session, the revamped curriculum could come into effect from next year. (File Photo) While the curriculum for first-year courses would remain the same this academic session, the revamped curriculum could come into effect from next year. (File Photo)

More than a month after a student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi allegedly attempted suicide, the institute is in the process of reworking its first-year curriculum to reduce pressure on students.

The institute is focusing on the practical aspect of education, steering away from theories as it has conventionally been taught.

While the curriculum for first-year courses would remain the same this academic session, the revamped curriculum could come into effect from next year.

The move comes after last week’s meeting of the IIT Council (coordination body for 23 IITs) chaired by Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. The council had decided to introduce non-academic induction programmes for freshers as well as establish wellness centres for their mental health.

“We are looking at modifying the first-year curriculum to help students cope with stress. We’re trying to introduce a more hands-on module and understand from students’ point of view what they will find interesting after hectic JEE preparations,” IIT-Delhi director V Ramagopal Rao said.

“When they come to IIT, everyone wants physics, chemistry and mathematics. They’re tired of studying so much and want something different, but we don’t have such an avenue. So we’re trying to figure out what we can do differently. This is all based on our experience. We’re also undertaking a study to understand the student’s point of view,” he added. Rao said changes were being made to first-year courses because a setback at this stage affects academic performance of students in the following years. However, he said, “Not just first-year courses, but overall all courses need to become more hands-on with time.”

